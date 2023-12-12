The Tuesday college basketball slate has lots in store. Among those games is the Bowling Green Falcons playing the Wright State Raiders.

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Wright State Raiders

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center
  • Location: Fairborn, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Wright State

Stonehill Skyhawks vs. Boston College Eagles

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Stonehill vs. Boston College

  • TV: ACC Network X

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Fertitta Center
  • Location: Houston, Texas

Texas Southern vs. Houston

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bartow Arena
  • Location: Birmingham, Alabama

South Carolina State vs. UAB

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Albany Great Danes

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: SEFCU Arena
  • Location: Albany, New York

Dartmouth vs. Albany

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. NJIT Highlanders

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
  • Location: Newark, New Jersey

Saint Peter's vs. NJIT

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss

  • TV: SEC Network +

Northwestern State Demons vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum
  • Location: Monroe, Louisiana

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe

McNeese Cowgirls vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

McNeese vs. LSU

  • TV: SEC Network +

