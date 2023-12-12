The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) welcome in the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sam Houston Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Sam Houston (-9.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sam Houston (-9.5) 138.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

UL Monroe has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Warhawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Sam Houston has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Bearkats' nine games have hit the over.

