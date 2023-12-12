Take a look at the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (12-10), which currently includes four players listed (including Kevin Durant), as the Suns prepare for their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (10-12) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Suns enter this contest after a 114-106 loss to the Kings on Friday. Devin Booker's team-leading 28 points paced the Suns in the loss.

The Warriors lost their most recent outing 138-136 in OT against the Thunder on Friday. The Warriors got a team-leading 34 points from Stephen Curry in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Kevin Durant SF Questionable Ankle 31 6.5 5.7 Grayson Allen SG Questionable Groin 12.3 4.5 2.9 Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Questionable Illness 8.6 3.6 7.2 Gary Payton II PG Out Calf 5.9 3.1 0.9

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

