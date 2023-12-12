The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford: 14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Sean Newman Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Daniel Batcho: 14.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

14.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Dravon Mangum: 7.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylin Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison

Louisiana Tech Rank Louisiana Tech AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 68th 81.5 Points Scored 73.9 209th 21st 61.2 Points Allowed 77.3 304th 53rd 37.2 Rebounds 30.9 276th 79th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 161st 79th 8.8 3pt Made 7.0 224th 58th 16.3 Assists 15.1 87th 101st 10.8 Turnovers 13.1 255th

