The UL Monroe Warhawks (7-1) will aim to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the Northwestern State Demons (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The Demons have won four games in a row.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

  • The Demons' 61.5 points per game are only three more points than the 58.5 the Warhawks allow to opponents.
  • Northwestern State is 3-1 when it scores more than 58.5 points.
  • UL Monroe is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 61.5 points.
  • The 81.9 points per game the Warhawks record are 22.9 more points than the Demons give up (59).
  • UL Monroe has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 59 points.
  • Northwestern State is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.9 points.
  • This year the Warhawks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Demons give up.
  • The Demons make 36.9% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Warhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northwestern State Leaders

  • Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)
  • Sharna Ayres: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)
  • Karmelah Dean: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG%
  • Carla Celaya: 5.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Jenny Ntambwe: 8.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Northwestern State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 105-38 Prather Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Southern W 46-35 F. G. Clark Center
12/6/2023 Tarleton State W 59-51 Prather Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/20/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

