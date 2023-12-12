The Northwestern State Demons (1-8) will look to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena as heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup's point total is set at 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -23.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Demons Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern State has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 143.5 points.

Northwestern State's games this year have had a 151.3-point total on average, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northwestern State has gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Boise State (2-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 33.9% less often than Northwestern State (5-3-0) this year.

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 2 28.6% 73 144.1 67.2 147.4 135.5 Northwestern State 6 75% 71.1 144.1 80.2 147.4 149

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

The Demons' 71.1 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 67.2 the Broncos allow.

Northwestern State has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 1-6 overall record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 2-5-0 0-0 3-4-0 Northwestern State 5-3-0 0-1 6-2-0

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State Northwestern State 14-1 Home Record 10-3 5-6 Away Record 10-7 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.