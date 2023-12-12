Northwestern State vs. Boise State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 12
The Northwestern State Demons (1-8) will attempt to end a six-game road losing skid at the Boise State Broncos (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.
Northwestern State vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Northwestern State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-23.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-23.5)
|142.5
|-10000
|+2400
Northwestern State vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Northwestern State has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Demons have not covered the spread when an underdog by 23.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Boise State has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Broncos' seven games have gone over the point total.
Northwestern State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Northwestern State ranks 60th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 339th, a difference of 279 spots.
- Northwestern State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
