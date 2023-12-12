The Boise State Broncos (6-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Northwestern State Demons (1-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: MW Network

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 44.2% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

Northwestern State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.2% from the field.

The Demons are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 251st.

The Demons' 71.1 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 67.2 the Broncos give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Northwestern State is 1-6.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 on the road.

At home, the Demons allowed 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.7.

Northwestern State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).

