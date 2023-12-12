Tuesday's game that pits the No. 7 LSU Tigers (9-1) versus the McNeese Cowgirls (3-6) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 98-57 in favor of LSU, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 12.

The Cowgirls' last game was a 101-39 loss to Kansas State on Wednesday.

McNeese vs. LSU Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

McNeese vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 98, McNeese 57

Other Southland Predictions

McNeese Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls haven't beaten a single D1 opponent this season.

The Tigers have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

McNeese has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

McNeese 2023-24 Best Wins

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Boston Berry: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57) Julia Puente Valverde: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46 FG%

6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46 FG% Cristina Gil: 10 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowgirls' -82 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.1 points per game (114th in college basketball) while giving up 80.2 per contest (345th in college basketball).

