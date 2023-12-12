How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak at the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Louisiana Tech has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 281st.
- The 75 points per game the Bulldogs average are the same as the Lions allow.
- Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 75.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana Tech is posting 80.5 points per game at home. Away from home, it is averaging 66.8 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs are giving up 57.5 points per game this season at home, which is 9.3 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (66.8).
- Louisiana Tech is draining 8.5 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.5 more threes and three% points better than it is averaging in road games (7 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 68-55
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/5/2023
|@ SFA
|W 56-49
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana
|W 72-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.