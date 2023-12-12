If you reside in Grant Parish, Louisiana and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Grant Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Montgomery High School at Dodson High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Dodson, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

