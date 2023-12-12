Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Caddo Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bossier High School at Captain Shreve High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at North Caddo High School