Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Caddo Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bossier High School at Captain Shreve High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Vivian, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
