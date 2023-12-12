Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bossier High School at Captain Shreve High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haughton High School at Plain Dealing High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Plain Dealing, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.