Should you wager on Ty Dellandrea to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea stats and insights

  • Dellandrea is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
  • Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 8-1
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 2-1 OT
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:18 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

