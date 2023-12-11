The Dallas Stars (15-8-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (14-8-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Stars were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights 6-1 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Stars vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-210) Red Wings (+170) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 14 of their 23 games when favored on the moneyline this season (60.9%).

Dallas has won all six games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

In 15 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Stars vs Red Wings Additional Info

Stars vs. Red Wings Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 87 (8th) Goals 97 (2nd) 80 (14th) Goals Allowed 82 (16th) 18 (15th) Power Play Goals 25 (4th) 11 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (27th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Dallas has gone 4-4-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Seven of Dallas' past 10 contests went over.

The Stars have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 87 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Stars have allowed 80 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

They're ranked 11th in the league with a +7 goal differential .

