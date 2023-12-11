Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Red River Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riverdale Academy at Providence Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Baptist Academy at Red River High School