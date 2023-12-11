The New Orleans Privateers (1-7) will try to snap a six-game road losing streak at the UCF Knights (7-0) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans vs. UCF Scoring Comparison

  • The Privateers score only 2.3 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Knights give up to opponents (55.7).
  • When it scores more than 55.7 points, New Orleans is 0-4.
  • UCF's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.4 points.
  • The Knights score 70.3 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 73 the Privateers give up.
  • When UCF totals more than 73 points, it is 2-0.
  • New Orleans is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.
  • The Knights shoot 44% from the field, only 1.1% higher than the Privateers concede defensively.
  • The Privateers' 31.5 shooting percentage is 3.5 lower than the Knights have given up.

New Orleans Leaders

  • Dee Dee Pryor: 12.6 PTS, 2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Justice Ross: 9.3 PTS, 32 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
  • Alexis Calderon: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Jayla Kimbrough: 8.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Zoe Cooper: 3.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ South Alabama L 80-63 Mitchell Center
12/2/2023 Louisiana L 44-41 Lakefront Arena
12/6/2023 @ Tulane L 90-63 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/11/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Tarleton State - Lakefront Arena
12/20/2023 @ Alcorn State - Davey Whitney Complex

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.