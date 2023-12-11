The San Francisco Dons (6-3) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the New Orleans Privateers (4-5) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 145.5.

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Francisco -19.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Privateers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in four of six outings.

The average over/under for New Orleans' outings this season is 157.7, 12.2 more points than this game's point total.

New Orleans' ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

San Francisco has covered the spread more often than New Orleans this year, tallying an ATS record of 6-1-0, compared to the 4-2-0 record of New Orleans.

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Francisco 0 0% 77.6 157.3 61.6 139.6 141.6 New Orleans 4 66.7% 79.7 157.3 78.0 139.6 150.5

Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends

The Privateers' 79.7 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 61.6 the Dons give up to opponents.

New Orleans has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 4-5 overall record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Francisco 6-1-0 1-0 0-7-0 New Orleans 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Francisco New Orleans 11-5 Home Record 6-9 5-6 Away Record 4-10 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-2-0

