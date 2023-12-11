The San Francisco Dons (6-3) look to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (4-5) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

New Orleans Stats Insights

New Orleans has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.6% from the field.

The Privateers are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dons sit at 90th.

The Privateers' 79.7 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 61.6 the Dons allow to opponents.

New Orleans has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

New Orleans averaged 73.6 points per game at home last season, and 71 away.

In 2022-23, the Privateers allowed 11.4 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than away (85.7).

Beyond the arc, New Orleans had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%) last season. But it knocked down the same number of triples at home as away (6.4 per game).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule