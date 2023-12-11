The Miami Dolphins (9-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Titans

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

Dolphins vs. Titans Insights

This year, the Dolphins rack up 10.7 more points per game (32) than the Titans give up (21.3).

Tennessee racks up 17.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Miami gives up (22.2).

The Dolphins average 428.4 yards per game, 91.4 more yards than the 337 the Titans allow per contest.

Tennessee racks up just 8.1 fewer yards per game (292.1) than Miami gives up per matchup (300.2).

The Dolphins rush for 143.3 yards per game, 37.1 more than the 106.2 the Titans allow per outing.

This season Tennessee rushes for 12.3 more yards per game (108.9) than Miami allows (96.6).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Titans have forced (10).

This season Tennessee has 14 turnovers, one fewer than Miami has takeaways (15).

Dolphins Home Performance

The Dolphins' average points scored at home (38.8) is higher than their overall average (32). But their average points conceded at home (17.4) is lower than overall (22.2).

The Dolphins' average yards gained at home (497.2) is higher than their overall average (428.4). But their average yards conceded at home (288.2) is lower than overall (300.2).

At home, Miami racks up 315 passing yards per game and gives up 213.2. That's more than it gains (285.1) and allows (203.6) overall.

At home, the Dolphins rack up 182.2 rushing yards per game and give up 75. That's more than they gain overall (143.3), and less than they allow (96.6).

In home games, the Dolphins convert 41.8% of third downs and allow 27.3% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (43.4%) and allow (36.5%) overall.

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Las Vegas W 20-13 CBS 11/24/2023 at New York W 34-13 Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 at Washington W 45-15 FOX 12/11/2023 Tennessee - ESPN 12/17/2023 New York - CBS 12/24/2023 Dallas - FOX 12/31/2023 at Baltimore - CBS

Titans Away Performance

In road games, the Titans put up 11.7 points per game and give up 23.3. That's less than they score overall (17.8), and more than they allow (21.3).

The Titans' average yards gained away from home (251.8) is lower than their overall average (292.1). But their average yards conceded in road games (362.7) is higher than overall (337).

Tennessee accumulates 175.5 passing yards per game on the road (7.7 less than its overall average), and gives up 244.2 in away games (13.4 more than overall).

The Titans' average yards rushing on the road (76.3) is lower than their overall average (108.9). But their average yards conceded in road games (118.5) is higher than overall (106.2).

On the road, the Titans convert 28.2% of third downs and allow 46.9% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (32.2%), and more than they allow (38.2%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville L 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina W 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis L 31-28 CBS 12/11/2023 at Miami - ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston - CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle - CBS 12/31/2023 at Houston - FOX

