Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Acadia Parish Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Acadia Parish, Louisiana today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Acadia Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Church Point High School at Oberlin High School
- Game Time: 7:31 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Oberlin, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
