The Howard Bison (1-8) will try to snap a five-game road losing streak at the Tulane Green Wave (4-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane vs. Howard Scoring Comparison

  • The Bison score 12.8 fewer points per game (52.2) than the Green Wave give up (65.0).
  • The 68.5 points per game the Green Wave average are 9.7 more points than the Bison give up (58.8).
  • When Tulane scores more than 58.8 points, it is 4-4.
  • When Howard gives up fewer than 68.5 points, it is 1-7.
  • This season the Green Wave are shooting 40.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Bison concede.
  • The Bison's 31.7 shooting percentage is 8.1 lower than the Green Wave have conceded.

Tulane Leaders

  • Kyren Whittington: 16.0 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Hannah Pratt: 13.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)
  • Marta Galic: 13.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
  • Irina Parau: 8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%
  • Amira Mabry: 8.3 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Virginia Tech L 76-70 John Gray Gymnasium
12/1/2023 @ Missouri State L 70-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/6/2023 New Orleans W 90-63 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 Howard - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Little Rock - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

