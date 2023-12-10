Sunday's game features the Tulane Green Wave (4-4) and the Howard Bison (1-8) clashing at Devlin Fieldhouse (on December 10) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-57 victory for Tulane.

The Green Wave head into this game after a 90-63 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday.

Tulane vs. Howard Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tulane vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 66, Howard 57

Other AAC Predictions

Tulane Schedule Analysis

The Green Wave's best win this season came against the Mercer Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 252) in our computer rankings. The Green Wave secured the 64-58 win on the road on November 19.

Tulane has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Tulane has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

Tulane 2023-24 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 252) on November 19

68-57 at home over Stetson (No. 292) on November 6

71-46 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 305) on November 14

90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 307) on December 6

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.0 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

16.0 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Hannah Pratt: 13.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

13.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62) Marta Galic: 13.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

13.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Irina Parau: 8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%

8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG% Amira Mabry: 8.3 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave average 68.5 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per outing (200th in college basketball). They have a +28 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game.

