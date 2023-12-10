Find out how each Southland team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. McNeese

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-3

9-2 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th

139th Last Game: W 67-48 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Opponent: Louisiana

Louisiana Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 18-10

4-6 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 209th

209th Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

41st Last Game: W 84-70 vs Elizabeth City State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Maryland

@ Maryland Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Texas A&M-CC

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-14

4-5 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th

215th Last Game: W 62-58 vs Omaha

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley

@ UT Rio Grande Valley Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. New Orleans

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-16

4-6 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 278th

278th Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th

127th Last Game: L 85-72 vs San Francisco

Next Game

Opponent: Birmingham-Southern

Birmingham-Southern Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Lamar

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

4-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 293rd

293rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th

344th Last Game: L 90-70 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 13-15

5-6 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 302nd

302nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st

51st Last Game: W 101-99 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: Arlington Baptist

Arlington Baptist Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 9-19

2-8 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 314th

314th Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 89-60 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Murray State

@ Murray State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 5-24

3-7 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 330th

330th Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th

327th Last Game: L 80-57 vs Rice

Next Game

Opponent: @ UIC

@ UIC Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Houston Christian

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-24

1-7 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 337th

337th Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th

47th Last Game: L 77-50 vs Texas

Next Game

Opponent: Champion Christian

Champion Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Northwestern State

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-9 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 344th

344th Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: L 95-54 vs Boise State

Next Game