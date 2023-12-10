Today's Serie A slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between Torino FC and Frosinone Calcio.

If you're looking for live coverage of today's Serie A play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Torino FC

Torino FC makes the trip to play Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Torino FC (+115)

Torino FC (+115) Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+240)

Frosinone Calcio (+240) Draw: (+215)

(+215) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch AC Monza vs Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC makes the trip to match up with AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AC Monza (+105)

AC Monza (+105) Underdog: Genoa CFC (+270)

Genoa CFC (+270) Draw: (+210)

(+210) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Salernitana vs Bologna

Bologna travels to play Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bologna (-105)

Bologna (-105) Underdog: Salernitana (+285)

Salernitana (+285) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch AS Roma vs ACF Fiorentina

ACF Fiorentina journeys to play AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AS Roma (+105)

AS Roma (+105) Underdog: ACF Fiorentina (+275)

ACF Fiorentina (+275) Draw: (+215)

(+215) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

