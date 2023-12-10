The LSU Tigers (8-1) will try to build on an eight-game win run when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Ragin' Cajuns have taken four games in a row.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network +

LSU vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 62.4 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Tigers give up.

Louisiana has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

LSU is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 62.4 points.

The Tigers put up 93.8 points per game, 42.4 more points than the 51.4 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

LSU is 8-1 when scoring more than 51.4 points.

Louisiana is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 93.8 points.

The Tigers shoot 50.7% from the field, 17.1% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns concede defensively.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

18.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Mikaylah Williams: 17.8 PTS, 54.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

17.8 PTS, 54.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Angel Reese: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 47.5 FG%

LSU Schedule