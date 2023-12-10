The Washington State Cougars (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning stretch when they host the Grambling Tigers (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Grambling vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points above the 36.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

This season, Grambling has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 158th.

The Tigers put up an average of 67.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 61.5 the Cougars allow.

Grambling is 2-4 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Grambling scored 73 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged away (64.9).

At home, the Tigers conceded 56.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 66.7.

Grambling sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than on the road (32.5%).

