The Washington State Cougars (7-1) are heavy favorites (-23.5) as they attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (2-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Grambling vs. Washington State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Washington State -23.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Grambling has played three games this season that ended with a point total higher than 137.5 points.

Grambling's contests this season have a 147.4-point average over/under, 9.9 more points than this game's total.

Grambling is winless against the spread so far this season (0-6-0).

Washington State has had more success against the spread than Grambling this year, putting up an ATS record of 3-4-0, compared to Grambling, who hasn't covered yet in 2023-24.

Grambling vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington State 5 71.4% 80.1 147.5 61.5 141.5 139.2 Grambling 3 50% 67.4 147.5 80.0 141.5 137.2

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 67.4 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 61.5 the Cougars give up.

Grambling is 0-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Grambling vs. Washington State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington State 3-4-0 0-0 5-2-0 Grambling 0-6-0 0-1 3-3-0

Grambling vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington State Grambling 10-4 Home Record 11-1 4-7 Away Record 9-6 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

