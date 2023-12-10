At Caesars Superdome in Week 14, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will be facing the Carolina Panthers pass defense and Deion Jones. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Saints vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 107.0 8.9 21 74 9.71

Chris Olave vs. Deion Jones Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave's 890 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 111 times and has totaled 68 receptions and three touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, New Orleans is No. 11 in the NFL, at 243.3 yards per game (2,919 total passing yards).

The Saints are 20th in the league in points scored per game, at 21.4.

New Orleans sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 37.4 times per game (third in NFL).

In the red zone, the Saints have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 54 times, which ranks them eighth in the NFL.

Deion Jones & the Panthers' Defense

Deion Jones leads the team with one interception, while also recording 21 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Carolina's defense has looked good this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 2,170 total passing yards allowed (180.8 per game).

This year, the Panthers' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 30th in the league with 26.1 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks seventh with 3,672 total yards allowed (306.0 per game).

Carolina has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Chris Olave vs. Deion Jones Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Deion Jones Rec. Targets 111 11 Def. Targets Receptions 68 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.1 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 890 21 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.2 2.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 285 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

