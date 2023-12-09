Tulane vs. Mississippi State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) meet the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game will begin at 11:30 AM ET and be available via SEC Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Tulane vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tulane Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 19.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sion James: 15.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kolby King: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Cross: 19.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- James: 15.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- King: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Holloway: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Forbes: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tulane vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison
|Tulane Rank
|Tulane AVG
|Mississippi State AVG
|Mississippi State Rank
|29th
|86.4
|Points Scored
|75.8
|174th
|249th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|59.2
|12th
|334th
|28.0
|Rebounds
|39.2
|25th
|358th
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|145th
|295th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.0
|130th
|229th
|12.6
|Assists
|13.7
|160th
|40th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|13.0
|241st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.