Coming off a victory last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Vegas Golden Knights (who also won their previous game) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/OT) VEG 10/17/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 74 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.

The Stars' 86 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 25 11 14 25 21 8 51.5% Jason Robertson 25 8 16 24 18 17 - Roope Hintz 24 10 12 22 6 7 52% Matt Duchene 24 6 14 20 6 11 56.6% Wyatt Johnston 25 9 9 18 11 9 49.4%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 63 total goals (only 2.3 per game), third in the league.

The Golden Knights' 86 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 4-2-4 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players