The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) will try to break a five-game road losing streak at the Southern Jaguars (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern vs. SE Louisiana matchup in this article.

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Southern (-1.5) 144.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern (-2.5) 144.5 -140 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends

Southern has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Jaguars' eight games have gone over the point total.

SE Louisiana has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, two of the Lions games have hit the over.

