The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) will look to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Southern Jaguars (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at F. G. Clark Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Southern Stats Insights

This season, the Jaguars have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Lions' opponents have made.

The Lions are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jaguars sit at 357th.

The 66.8 points per game the Jaguars put up are 10.0 fewer points than the Lions allow (76.8).

Southern has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Southern performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 82.5 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.

The Jaguars surrendered 66.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, Southern performed better in home games last season, averaging 9.1 treys per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Upcoming Schedule