The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) after losing five road games in a row. The Golden Eagles are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Miss -15.5 142.5

Demons Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern State has combined with its opponent to score more than 142.5 points in six of seven games this season.

The average over/under for Northwestern State's contests this season is 150.6, 8.1 more points than this game's total.

Northwestern State has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Northwestern State has been underdogs in six games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Demons have not won as an underdog of +900 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northwestern State has a 10% chance of walking away with the win.

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Miss 2 33.3% 69.4 140.2 66.4 146.3 139.5 Northwestern State 6 85.7% 70.8 140.2 79.9 146.3 149.9

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

The Demons score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 66.4 the Golden Eagles give up.

Northwestern State has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 1-5 overall record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Miss 2-4-0 0-0 2-3-0 Northwestern State 4-3-0 1-1 5-2-0

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Miss Northwestern State 15-0 Home Record 10-3 8-7 Away Record 10-7 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

