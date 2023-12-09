The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will be attempting to stop a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons have shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

This season, Northwestern State has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Demons are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 120th.

The Demons put up an average of 70.8 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 66.4 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Northwestern State is 1-5 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northwestern State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged on the road (73.6).

In 2022-23, the Demons conceded eight fewer points per game at home (67.7) than away (75.7).

At home, Northwestern State made 8.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Northwestern State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule