The Nicholls Colonels (6-4) welcome in the UAB Blazers (6-2) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Nicholls vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Blazers' 73.9 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 58.7 the Colonels give up.

UAB has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

Nicholls is 6-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.9 points.

The Colonels score just 0.1 fewer points per game (64) than the Blazers give up (64.1).

When Nicholls totals more than 64.1 points, it is 4-0.

UAB has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 64 points.

The Colonels shoot 40.3% from the field, only 1% higher than the Blazers concede defensively.

The Blazers' 42 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.5 higher than the Colonels have given up.

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%

12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG% Betzalys Delgado: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34) Britiya Curtis: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Kyla Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Deonna Brister: 7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

Nicholls Schedule