Saturday's game between the San Jose State Spartans (5-5) and the New Orleans Privateers (4-4) at Provident Credit Union Event Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-65 and heavily favors San Jose State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no set line.

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 79, New Orleans 65

Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-14.3)

San Jose State (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

San Jose State has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while New Orleans is 3-2-0. The Spartans have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Privateers have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers put up 79.4 points per game (90th in college basketball) while allowing 76.9 per outing (304th in college basketball). They have a +20 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.

New Orleans falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.3 boards. It grabs 32.6 rebounds per game (206th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.9.

New Orleans makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents.

New Orleans has committed 6.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (120th in college basketball) while forcing 17.4 (sixth in college basketball).

