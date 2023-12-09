The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 283rd.

The Bulldogs average only 2.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (72.5).

When Louisiana Tech totals more than 72.5 points, it is 3-1.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana Tech averages 82.2 points per game at home, compared to 66.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.

The Bulldogs cede 55.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 66.8 on the road.

At home, Louisiana Tech is making two more treys per game (9) than in road games (7). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (33.7%).

