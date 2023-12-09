Saturday's game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) at Thomas Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-65 and heavily favors Louisiana Tech to come out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 77, Louisiana 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-11.9)

Louisiana Tech (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Louisiana Tech has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Louisiana is 2-4-0. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in one game, while Ragin' Cajuns games have gone over three times.

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.3 points per game (164th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per outing (10th in college basketball).

The 36.9 rebounds per game Louisiana Tech averages rank 45th in college basketball, and are six more than the 30.9 its opponents record per outing.

Louisiana Tech makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (5.6).

The Bulldogs rank 150th in college basketball by averaging 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th in college basketball, allowing 77.6 points per 100 possessions.

Louisiana Tech wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 11.3 (129th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

