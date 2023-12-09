The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana matchup.

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-8.5) 136.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-8.5) 136.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Louisiana has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total just once this season.

