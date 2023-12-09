How to Watch Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) will hope to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Troy vs Dayton (12:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Georgia Southern vs North Florida (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Georgia State vs Mercer (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Wofford vs Coastal Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Northwestern State vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 35.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- Louisiana is 4-3 when it shoots better than 35.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 108th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 80.6 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 60.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Louisiana has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisiana scored 85.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.8.
- The Ragin' Cajuns conceded fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.
- At home, Louisiana made 7.9 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.9%) than away (33.8%).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 92-82
|Hertz Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|W 78-54
|Cajundome
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|L 88-65
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
