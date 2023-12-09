Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in De Soto Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mansfield High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.