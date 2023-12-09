We have high school basketball competition in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Parkway High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on December 8

12:01 AM CT on December 8 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mansfield High School at Parkway High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9

5:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Red River High School at Bossier High School