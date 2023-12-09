Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on December 8
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red River High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.