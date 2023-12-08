Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Webster Parish Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Webster Parish, Louisiana? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Webster Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeside High School at Plain Dealing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Plain Dealing, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haughton High School at Minden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Minden, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.