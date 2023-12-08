If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mansfield High School at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 8

4:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA Conference: 3A - District 1

3A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Caddo High School at Parkway High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Red River High School