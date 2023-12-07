Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars will meet the Washington Capitals at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Fancy a bet on Johnston in the Stars-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Johnston has averaged 16:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In seven of 24 games this year Johnston has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 65 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 2 18 Points 0 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

