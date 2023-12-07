Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 7?
In the upcoming game against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Thomas Harley to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Harley stats and insights
- Harley has scored in six of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 20.7% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|19:19
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
Stars vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
