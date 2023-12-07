Player props can be found for Joe Pavelski and John Carlson, among others, when the Dallas Stars visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Dallas' top contributing offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) and plays an average of 16:09 per game.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 1 0 1 1

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Jason Robertson has racked up 22 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 14 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 0

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Roope Hintz has eight goals and 12 assists for Dallas.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 0 2 2 2 at Flames Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Carlson has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and put up 13 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with 14 total points (0.6 per game).

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 1

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with five goals and nine assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 5 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 5

