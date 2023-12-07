Stars vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 7
The Dallas Stars (14-7-3) will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Stars are 4-4-2 in the past 10 games, totaling 35 total goals (eight power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.6%). They have given up 33 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.
Stars vs. Capitals Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Stars 4, Capitals 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have finished 3-3-6 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 14-7-3.
- Dallas has 14 points (6-2-2) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the three times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-1-1 record, good for three points.
- Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored two goals (1-1-1 record).
- The Stars have scored three or more goals in 16 games (12-3-1, 25 points).
- In the six games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 4-2-0 to record eight points.
- In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 7-5-1 (15 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 7-2-2 to record 16 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|7th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|2.27
|31st
|12th
|2.92
|Goals Allowed
|2.95
|13th
|22nd
|29.8
|Shots
|27.8
|29th
|22nd
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|20th
|9th
|23.61%
|Power Play %
|7.81%
|32nd
|3rd
|87.65%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.87%
|17th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Stars vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.