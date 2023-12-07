The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) face the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) as just 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV. The point total for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has combined with its opponent to score more than 229.5 points in nine of 22 games this season.

New Orleans' contests this season have a 228-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

New Orleans' ATS record is 13-9-0 this season.

The Pelicans have come away with nine wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New Orleans has won seven of its 12 games, or 58.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 45.5% 112.2 226.8 113 226.4 228.4 Pelicans 9 40.9% 114.6 226.8 113.4 226.4 227.9

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Pelicans have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (9-3-0) than on the road (4-6-0).

The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 113 the Lakers give up.

New Orleans is 10-3 against the spread and 9-4 overall when it scores more than 113 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 13-9 10-4 10-12 Lakers 10-12 7-7 9-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Lakers Point Insights

Pelicans Lakers 114.6 Points Scored (PG) 112.2 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 10-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 9-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 9-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-5 9-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.